Potters Bar Town find out Isthmian League fixtures for the 2020-2021 season

PUBLISHED: 11:20 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 28 August 2020

Potters Bar Town start the 2020-2021 Isthmian League League Premier Division season away to Carshalton Athletic. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Day one of the new Isthmian League Premier Division season will feel slightly familiar for Potters Bar Town except for one small detail.

The opening fixture of the now voided campaign last year saw the Scholars host Carshalton Athletic, claiming a 2-0 win in the process courtesy of goals from Josh Hutchinson and Brad Sach.

And the two teams will meet again on September 19 after the fixtures for the new season were released, although this time the Robins’ War Memorial Sports Ground home will be the venue.

Their first league game at the Pakex Stadium comes one week later when Corinthian Casuals are the visitors.

In between the club will play in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

Cheshunt too will visit Parkfield before the month is out, arriving on Tuesday, September 29.

A full fixture list on Boxing Day will see Bar host neighbours Wingate & Finchley before another derby two days later away to Enfield Town.

With New Year’s Day falling on a Friday, those traditional fixtures will take place one day later with East Thurrock United the visitors while Easter will see Bar at home to Kingstonian on the Saturday and in the reverse game with Wingate on Easter Monday.

The season is set to end on May 8 with the Scholars on the road again to East Thurrock United.

Full fixture list to follow.

