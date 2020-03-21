Isthmian League identify ‘how they believe the season should be treated’

The Isthmian League say they have identified their preferred solution to the outcome of the suspended season and will “express those views” to the rest of the non-league world.

A statement, signed by chairman Nick Robinson, didn’t elaborate on their plan but did say there was to be a conference call on Monday ay 6pm with representative of other leagues where it would be discussed.

Among the potential options are to agree an indefinite extension and finish it whenever possible, to end it now with current positions, current points or points per game deciding the official ranking, or to void the season altogether.

It said: “The board of directors of the league has convened this morning (Saturday) by conference call following the announcements last evening by the Prime Minister and the chancellor.

“The directors have indicated how they believe the season should be treated and the chairman will express those views to the other league representatives on the Alliance Committee at a conference call to be held at 6pm on Monday.

“At that time, it is hoped that decisions will also be made about the transfer deadline and the ground grading deadline.”

The Isthmian League sit at step three and four of the non-league pyramid and its Premier Division is home to Potters Bar Town.