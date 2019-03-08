'All very professional' as son George looks forward to working for dad Nick at Welwyn Garden City

George Ironton has no problems working with the new Welwyn Garden City boss, his Dad Nick. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

The returning George Ironton says there will no problem working with the new Welwyn Garden City boss - his dad Nick.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Ironton has rejoined Welwyn Garden City after playing at Tring Athletic last season. Picture: DANNY LOO George Ironton has rejoined Welwyn Garden City after playing at Tring Athletic last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

The midfielder left Herns Lane last season to play for Tring Athletic but has returned following the appointment of the senior Ironton.

And just like Brian and Nigel Clough during their time as manager and player at Nottingham Forest, he says the relationship won't affect what happens on the pitch.

George said: "It's hard playing under your old man but I've done it before and I've done well

"It's all very professional. We're not father and son when we're here. I'm the player and he's the manager and I respect what he says.

George Ironton has re-signed for Welwyn Garden City for the 2019-2020 season. Picture: WGC FC George Ironton has re-signed for Welwyn Garden City for the 2019-2020 season. Picture: WGC FC

"He won't treat me any differently from anyone else and if I need the hair-dryer treatment, he'll give it to me."

His return to the Citizens will no doubt be greeted with delight by the WGC supporters and the player himself is equally delighted to be given another chance to turn out in the claret shirt.

He said: "This is just a good opportunity for me and I just want to play as many games as I can and score as many goals as I can.

"I didn't have the best opportunity when I was here last time but I went to Tring last season and played loads.

"It's now time to push on.

"A few of us like Jon Sexton and Carl Mensah were all here at Welwyn before.

"And we did have a good team and there was always great camaraderie and we all got on.

"My dad came down to watch a few games when I was here so the others got to know him through that.

"And everyone has had a shot of motivation and a lift really.

"It's a new beginning and a fresh start and I'm excited to see what is going to happen."

And the sky is the limit in that regard according to Ironton.

"I don't know many of the teams in the division apart from Biggleswade who have come up but we've got to aim as high as we can," he said.

"There is no point trying to aim for 10th or mid-table, we've got to win as many games as we can.

"We've got a good group of boys and we'll see where that takes us."