Advanced search

Delighted Ironton praises entire Welwyn Garden City squad after St Neots rout

PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 17 October 2019

Dave Keenleyside scored two stunning goals in Welwyn Garden City's 7-1 win over St Neots Town. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Dave Keenleyside scored two stunning goals in Welwyn Garden City's 7-1 win over St Neots Town. Picture: TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Welwyn Garden City's super seven-goal showing against St Neots Town had manager Nick Ironton tripping over the superlatives to describe his entire team.

A hat-trick from Elliott Bailey and two from Dave Keenleyside had put them well on their way at Herns Lane on Tuesday night before Callum Stead and debutant Alex Cathline wrapped things up in the 7-1 win.

The prolific nature of the game was a far cry from earlier in the season when getting a striker was the manager's main worry.

I couldn't get one for love nor money", he laughed, "but I've got five now with Brodie Carrington as well.

"But I knew with the number of chances we create that if we got the strikers firing, we'd be a half-decent side this year.

"Scoring has been the problem all season but I can't be critical. There were seven goals, and good goals as well, and we're looking a lot more clinical up front.

"There is a lot more competition for places. Elliot Bailey has come in and done unbelievable. He got the hat-trick but Eusebio Da Silva is playing well and we've just signed Alex Cathline who got on the scoresheet so it all bodes well.

"The bottom line is all the players work really hard but Elliot and Eusebio compliment each other. Elliot is very clinical when he gets his chances."

However, while he admitted the forwards will get the headlines, he was delighted with all aspects of the performance across the entire team.

He even labelled the midfield as "second to none".

The result means the citizens are now fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table and with a far healthier goal difference as well.

They even have games in hand on two of the three above them, with leaders Berkhamsted six points clear having played one game more.

Ironton though is playing it cool and not looking any further ahead than this Saturday's contest.

He said: "We've got another hard game at Daventry so we'll just take it as it comes.

"There are a lot of hard games in this league so we're not getting carried away as I said from the beginning of the season.

"For the moment the attitude is spot on, the work rate is spot on and the camaraderie we have in the team is very good so onwards and upwards."

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Appeal after alleged rogue trader targets elderly Hatfield man

Have you seen this man? Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Appeal after alleged rogue trader targets elderly Hatfield man

Have you seen this man? Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Delighted Ironton praises entire Welwyn Garden City squad after St Neots rout

Dave Keenleyside scored two stunning goals in Welwyn Garden City's 7-1 win over St Neots Town. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Picture appeal after boy filmed in Welwyn Garden City toilet cubicle

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a 17-year-old boy was filmed in a toilet cubicle in the Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Potters Bar Town confident of adding win to historic FA Cup clash with Barnet

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary says the match with Barnet was 'the perfect draw'. Picture: DANNY LOO

Cheap booze puts nail in coffin of Welwyn Garden City Winemakers Guild

Graham England, Barbara Cook, David Clarke, Stephen Hodges, and Philip Hembrow at the 60th anniversary of the Welwyn Garden City Winemakers Guild. Picture: Submitted.

Young reptile fan raises £300 in memory of grandfather at South Mimms reptile club

Eleven-year-old Lily raised £300 for Macmillan Cancer Support with a cake sale at South Mimms Reptile Club. Picture: Lisa Willey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists