Delighted Ironton praises entire Welwyn Garden City squad after St Neots rout

Dave Keenleyside scored two stunning goals in Welwyn Garden City's 7-1 win over St Neots Town. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Welwyn Garden City's super seven-goal showing against St Neots Town had manager Nick Ironton tripping over the superlatives to describe his entire team.

A hat-trick from Elliott Bailey and two from Dave Keenleyside had put them well on their way at Herns Lane on Tuesday night before Callum Stead and debutant Alex Cathline wrapped things up in the 7-1 win.

The prolific nature of the game was a far cry from earlier in the season when getting a striker was the manager's main worry.

I couldn't get one for love nor money", he laughed, "but I've got five now with Brodie Carrington as well.

"But I knew with the number of chances we create that if we got the strikers firing, we'd be a half-decent side this year.

"Scoring has been the problem all season but I can't be critical. There were seven goals, and good goals as well, and we're looking a lot more clinical up front.

"There is a lot more competition for places. Elliot Bailey has come in and done unbelievable. He got the hat-trick but Eusebio Da Silva is playing well and we've just signed Alex Cathline who got on the scoresheet so it all bodes well.

"The bottom line is all the players work really hard but Elliot and Eusebio compliment each other. Elliot is very clinical when he gets his chances."

However, while he admitted the forwards will get the headlines, he was delighted with all aspects of the performance across the entire team.

He even labelled the midfield as "second to none".

The result means the citizens are now fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table and with a far healthier goal difference as well.

They even have games in hand on two of the three above them, with leaders Berkhamsted six points clear having played one game more.

Ironton though is playing it cool and not looking any further ahead than this Saturday's contest.

He said: "We've got another hard game at Daventry so we'll just take it as it comes.

"There are a lot of hard games in this league so we're not getting carried away as I said from the beginning of the season.

"For the moment the attitude is spot on, the work rate is spot on and the camaraderie we have in the team is very good so onwards and upwards."