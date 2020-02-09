Defeat just the tip of the iceberg on a bad day for Welwyn Garden City

Jesse Walklin was one of two Citizens to suffer serious-looking injuries at Bedworth. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City's play-off hopes have not been irrevocably damaged by their 2-0 loss away to Bedworth United - but serious-looking injuries to two of their more talismanic midfielders did make it a sombre trip home.

Both Jesse Walklin and George Ironton failed to finish the Southern League Division One Central contest at The Oval and join the likes of Eusebio Da Silva, Elliot Bailey and Jack Vasey in what could be an extended spell on the sidelines.

Ironton tore an already troublesome hamstring and is likely to be out for a month while Walklin went down in agony after a block tackle with a shin or ankle injury.

The Welwyn skipper's departure in the second half left his side down to 10 men with all substitutes having already been used and he was struggling to walk after the game before being taken to hospital.

The injuries just compounded a horrible day where the Citizens were lacking up front, a curling effort from emergency striker Jay Rolfe that struck the post their best attempt.

Two of the Welwyn replacements had come at half-time, so incensed was manager Nick Ironton with a totally lacklustre first-half in which his side were totally dominated by Bedworth.

They started brightly enough and could have been ahead inside the first minute.

Bedworth defender Elliot Parrott gave the ball away to makeshift striker Callum Taylor in front of goal but instead of slipping in George Ironton, he shot straight at home keeper Dan Crane.

It proved an expensive miss as the hosts took the lead on 10 minutes, Alex Troke getting the better of a group of WGC defenders to meet a right-wing corner and head past Charlie Jones from short range.

Troke spurned another opening shortly afterwards and Bedworth looked the much more impressive side throughout the first 45, ending with Lee Keen not connecting properly and allowing Jones to make the save.

WGC briefly improved immediately after the break but any thoughts of revival were ended when Keen did get his goal, meeting a long ball from full-back Luke Rowe to head beyond Jones and effectively seal the points.

And as the injuries hit home, any chance of a recovery soon evaporated.