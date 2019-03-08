Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City youngsters seal incredible win over Takeley in FA Youth Cup

PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 September 2019

Brodie Carrington scored four for WGC U18s against Takeley in the FA Youth Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City's youngsters set up a clash with Braintree Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup - but only after shading an incredible 11-goal thriller against Takeley.

Brodie Carrington led the way with four in the 6-5 win at Herns Lane although that scarcely does justice to the game's entertainment factor.

Takeley will feel hard done to as well with a goal ruled out late on, the ball hitting the net moments after the referee blew for a foul outside the area that resulted in Alex Harris being shown a red card for pulling his opponent back.

The resulting free-kick was wasted and with it went Takeley's chances.

City had taken a 4-1 lead two minutes into the second half through Erald Desa's but the Essex side showed plenty of courage to level the tie at 4-4 by the midway point.

The teams traded goals again, Sam Edge WGC's scorer, before Carrington's fourth eventually settled a breathtaking contest.

