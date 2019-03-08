Welwyn Garden City youngsters seal incredible win over Takeley in FA Youth Cup
PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 September 2019
Welwyn Garden City's youngsters set up a clash with Braintree Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup - but only after shading an incredible 11-goal thriller against Takeley.
Brodie Carrington led the way with four in the 6-5 win at Herns Lane although that scarcely does justice to the game's entertainment factor.
Takeley will feel hard done to as well with a goal ruled out late on, the ball hitting the net moments after the referee blew for a foul outside the area that resulted in Alex Harris being shown a red card for pulling his opponent back.
The resulting free-kick was wasted and with it went Takeley's chances.
City had taken a 4-1 lead two minutes into the second half through Erald Desa's but the Essex side showed plenty of courage to level the tie at 4-4 by the midway point.
The teams traded goals again, Sam Edge WGC's scorer, before Carrington's fourth eventually settled a breathtaking contest.