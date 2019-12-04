Hutchinson aiming for a goal-den finale to Potters Bar Town season

Josh Hutchinson of Potters Bar Town has his eyes firmly on the Isthmian League golden boot. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Josh Hutchinson has his eyes firmly set on the Isthmian League golden boot after his treble helped Potters Bar Town beat Brightlingsea Regent.

He has now hit 16 in all competitions with 13 of them coming in the Isthmian League Premier Division, the much more important stat in his eyes.

That puts joint third in the rankings with Enfield Town's Muhammadu Faal, one behind Dan Smith of Bognor Regis Town and two behind leading scorer so far this year, Cray Wanderers' Joseph Taylor.

And while the three points for the club was pleasing, the striker is naturally very interested in the other leaderboard.

He said: "The first thing was to get the three points after losing to Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday. That was a poor performance and a poor result.

"But on a personal note I wanted to catch up with the top scorers on the leaderboard. I've had a few games without scoring to get three is good.

"You've got to have targets and that was one of mine at the start of the season, to get as many goals as I can.

"I always aim for 30 goals and even if you fall short, you've will still have had a very successful season."

He got the Scholars off to a flying start with a wonderful volley just three minutes in against Regent and he added to it with a powerful shot into the net later in the half.

The third was also a clinical finish, firing into the top corner after Brad Sach's strong drive had rebounded off the post.

And he was delighted with the amount of chances Bar created over the course of Tuesday night's encounter.

"The aim was to come out firing on all cylinders and get right in their face," he revealed.

"Scoring in the opening 10 minutes was key and we really took the game to them after that.

"We had multiple chances. Brad could have had a hat-trick, Ben [Ward-Cochrane] could have had a hat-trick and I did get one. Their keeper has made quite a few saves."

The win doesn't change Potters Bar's position in the table, they stay 13th, but Hutchinson knows the three points are vital in moving the club in the direction they want to go.

He said: "It's massive at this stage. We're in the middle of the pack and while a couple of wins could put you in range of the play-offs, a couple of defeats and you're looking over your shoulder.

"It's important to beat a few teams now, especially those at the lower end of the table. That's why the loss against Bowers was so disappointing."