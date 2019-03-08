Josh Hutchinson ready to fire Potters Bar Town up the Isthmian League

Potters Bar Town's Josh Hutchinson. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Josh Hutchinson wants Potters Bar Town to push on this year and challenge higher up the Isthmian Premier Division.

The striker got the Scholars' first goal in a 2-2 draw with Southall on Saturday morning, Joakim Ehui getting the other, and he says the attacking promise being shown bodes well for the new season.

He said: "We had some good patterns of play. As soon as we broke passed their midfield, we moved it quite quickly and looked dangerous.

"I'm surprised we didn't score in the first half. We had a few good chances and their keeper has made a couple of good saves but we looked good going forward.

"Improve the transition between defence and attack and we'll be flying.

"We want to finish higher this year. The aim in our first season was to stay in the league but we'll try and push on from there.

We're definitely hopefully of climbing the table."

On a personal note, he was delighted with his goal after a delayed start to pre-season.

"It was good to get some minutes under my belt," he admitted. "I managed the full 90 and I've been away so I'm playing catch up a bit.

"And it was good to get on the scoresheet so hopefully I can push on from here."