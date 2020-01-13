Herts Senior County League round-up: Knebworth back in the winners' circle

Jimmy Agnew got the Knebworth winner against Glenn Sports in Herts Senior County League Division One. Picture: ALAN SLEATOR Archant

Knebworth finally got back to winning ways in the Herts Senior County League Division One with a hard fought 1-0 home victory over fourth-placed Glenn Sports.

It has been over two months since the Ks bagged all three points, that too a 1-0 win, against St Margaretsbury.

Jimmy Agnew was the hero at the Recreation Ground, squeezing a shot in a the far post in the latter stages of the first half.

However, he could have made things way more comfortable for the hosts but missed a late penalty.

Knebworth host bottom club Old Parmiterians on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the HSCL Hatfield United were held 0-0 at home against Cuffley Seniors in the Premier Division while two goals from Taylor Williams and one from Jack Hauge helped Lemsford to a 3-1 success over Hertford Heath in Division Two.

Hatfield Athletic meanwhile lost 4-3 at home to Hinton Reserves in Division Three.