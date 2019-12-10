Advanced search

Hatfield United's impressive display dashed late on at Oracle Components

PUBLISHED: 11:05 11 December 2019

A headed goal two minutes from time broke the hearts of gallant Hatfield United as they fell to 1-0 defeat at Oracle Components.

Ryan Pearman in action for Hatfield United.Ryan Pearman in action for Hatfield United.

They had travelled to Cheshunt for the Herts Senior County League Division One clash with only 12 players but they produced an impressive defensive performance to frustrate the hosts.

Goalkeeper Ryan Moss pulled off two outstanding saves in a handful of minutes in the latter stages of the second half while Ryan Pearman and his makeshift centre-half partner Jack Sheldrake, plus Charlie Lloyd and Charlie Woodward were able to block and stop most of Oracle's forward pushes.

That was until the 88th minute when a cross from the right was met with a powerful downward header from Martin Walters which found the back of the net, finally breaking the resistance and denying the United players a result their hard work and effort had deserved.

United remain fifth, one place behind Saturday's visitors New Salamis Res.

