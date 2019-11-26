Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City suffer penalty heartbreak in the Herts Senior Cup against Hitchin Town

PUBLISHED: 11:26 26 November 2019

Hitchin Town's Charlie Horlock saves Jack Bradshaw's penalty against Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Else

Hitchin Town's Charlie Horlock saves Jack Bradshaw's penalty against Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Else

else.p@ntlworld.com

Welwyn Garden City bowed out of the Herts Senior Cup with a penalty shoot-out defeat away to Hitchin Town.

The sides had drawn 1-1 after 90 minutes but despite successful efforts from Callum Stead, Lee Close and Jay Rolfe, misses by Eusebio Da Silva and Jack Bradshaw ended the Citizens' interest in the flagship county competition.

The preceding contest had been hugely entertaining with both sides putting in determined displays at Top Field.

Both goals came in the second-half, Max Ryan beating the offside trap to fire the Canaries ahead on 51 minutes before Stead restored parity 20 minutes later.

Rolfe had hit the post before that but WGC had a great chance to win it when they were awarded a penalty. Unfortunately for Bradshaw he saw this one saved by keeper Charlie Horlock.

Manager Nick Ironton said: "It was a good game and a very good performance by the boys.

"I don't usually pick out individuals as it's all about a team ethos but a special mention to 17-year-old Alex Harris. He had a superb game."

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal launched after Welwyn Garden City purse theft

Police believe this man can help them with their enquiries after a purse was stolen in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Hertford gets into the Christmas spirit

Performers singing at the Hertford Christmas Gala. Picture: supplied by Hertford Town Council

Firefighters called to crash in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters attended a crash in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny turn on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

The Christmas Bear outside Sainsbury's at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal launched after Welwyn Garden City purse theft

Police believe this man can help them with their enquiries after a purse was stolen in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Hertford gets into the Christmas spirit

Performers singing at the Hertford Christmas Gala. Picture: supplied by Hertford Town Council

Firefighters called to crash in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters attended a crash in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny turn on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

The Christmas Bear outside Sainsbury's at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City suffer penalty heartbreak in the Herts Senior Cup against Hitchin Town

Hitchin Town's Charlie Horlock saves Jack Bradshaw's penalty against Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Else

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Praise for community ahead of Potters Bar Christmas tree lights switch-on

The Potters Bar Christmas tree lights switch-on in 2018. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Vital win for Welwyn away to fellow strugglers Luton drags them closer to coveted safety

Skipper Adam Harcourt bagged two tries in Welwyns vital win over Luton. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists