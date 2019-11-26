Welwyn Garden City suffer penalty heartbreak in the Herts Senior Cup against Hitchin Town

Hitchin Town's Charlie Horlock saves Jack Bradshaw's penalty against Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Else else.p@ntlworld.com

Welwyn Garden City bowed out of the Herts Senior Cup with a penalty shoot-out defeat away to Hitchin Town.

The sides had drawn 1-1 after 90 minutes but despite successful efforts from Callum Stead, Lee Close and Jay Rolfe, misses by Eusebio Da Silva and Jack Bradshaw ended the Citizens' interest in the flagship county competition.

The preceding contest had been hugely entertaining with both sides putting in determined displays at Top Field.

Both goals came in the second-half, Max Ryan beating the offside trap to fire the Canaries ahead on 51 minutes before Stead restored parity 20 minutes later.

Rolfe had hit the post before that but WGC had a great chance to win it when they were awarded a penalty. Unfortunately for Bradshaw he saw this one saved by keeper Charlie Horlock.

Manager Nick Ironton said: "It was a good game and a very good performance by the boys.

"I don't usually pick out individuals as it's all about a team ethos but a special mention to 17-year-old Alex Harris. He had a superb game."