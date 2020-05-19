Hertfordshire FA waive affiliation and county cup fees to ‘help protect grassroots football’

The Hertfordshire FA County Ground. Danny Loo Photography 2016

Hertfordshire FA have been the latest regional body to help protect grassroots football from the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak by dropping fees.

Ahead of the 2020-2021 season they offered clubs and teams free affiliation as well as free entry to county cups and discounted public liability insurance.

Last season it cost clubs playing at step seven or above £60 to be affiliated, rising to £135 if clubs paid after August.

For others it was £30, or a maximum of £105, while for youth clubs it was between £10 and £85, depending on when they were paid.

Entry to the cup competitions went from £10 for youth competitions up to £20 for the Herts Senior Challenge Cup, this year shared between St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead Town.

There are still question marks over whether non-league and grassroots football will be permitted to return any this year but they hope this will offer some help.

Their statement read: “We understand that clubs at all levels are facing unprecedented challenges and want to do all we can to help those who are at heart of our game during these difficult times.

“With funding from Sport England and the FA we have put together a package to ensure that all clubs can benefit from extra support for the forthcoming season.”

Karl Lingham, Hertfordshire FA’s chief executive officer, said: “At a time when thoughts usually turn to making plans for the year ahead, the coronavirus outbreak has left clubs not knowing what the future holds.

“To support them through this difficult period we want to help make preparing for the forthcoming season as easy as possible.

“With tournaments cancelled and fundraising opportunities curtailed, many clubs will find themselves in an uncertain financial position.

“We hope that by being able to offer free affiliation, County Cup entry and discounted insurance this will make a real difference.

“We are extremely grateful to both Sport England and the FA for the significant amount of funding they have provided and are delighted to be able to pass the benefit directly to our clubs.

“We look forward to the day when it is safe for them to begin playing again.”