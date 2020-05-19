Advanced search

Hertfordshire FA waive affiliation and county cup fees to ‘help protect grassroots football’

PUBLISHED: 12:25 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 19 May 2020

The Hertfordshire FA County Ground.

The Hertfordshire FA County Ground.

Danny Loo Photography 2016

Hertfordshire FA have been the latest regional body to help protect grassroots football from the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak by dropping fees.

The Hertfordshire FA County Ground.The Hertfordshire FA County Ground.

Ahead of the 2020-2021 season they offered clubs and teams free affiliation as well as free entry to county cups and discounted public liability insurance.

Last season it cost clubs playing at step seven or above £60 to be affiliated, rising to £135 if clubs paid after August.

For others it was £30, or a maximum of £105, while for youth clubs it was between £10 and £85, depending on when they were paid.

Entry to the cup competitions went from £10 for youth competitions up to £20 for the Herts Senior Challenge Cup, this year shared between St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead Town.

Hertfordshire FA logoHertfordshire FA logo

There are still question marks over whether non-league and grassroots football will be permitted to return any this year but they hope this will offer some help.

Their statement read: “We understand that clubs at all levels are facing unprecedented challenges and want to do all we can to help those who are at heart of our game during these difficult times.

“With funding from Sport England and the FA we have put together a package to ensure that all clubs can benefit from extra support for the forthcoming season.”

Karl Lingham, Hertfordshire FA’s chief executive officer, said: “At a time when thoughts usually turn to making plans for the year ahead, the coronavirus outbreak has left clubs not knowing what the future holds.

“To support them through this difficult period we want to help make preparing for the forthcoming season as easy as possible.

“With tournaments cancelled and fundraising opportunities curtailed, many clubs will find themselves in an uncertain financial position.

“We hope that by being able to offer free affiliation, County Cup entry and discounted insurance this will make a real difference.

“We are extremely grateful to both Sport England and the FA for the significant amount of funding they have provided and are delighted to be able to pass the benefit directly to our clubs.

“We look forward to the day when it is safe for them to begin playing again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

Hatfield gym teams up with council for virtual relay event in aid of domestic abuse charity

Participants from Energie Fitness Gym's sister club in Milton Keynes who raised over £14,000 for their local charity hospice in their virtual relay. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

Hatfield gym teams up with council for virtual relay event in aid of domestic abuse charity

Participants from Energie Fitness Gym's sister club in Milton Keynes who raised over £14,000 for their local charity hospice in their virtual relay. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertfordshire FA waive affiliation and county cup fees to ‘help protect grassroots football’

The Hertfordshire FA County Ground.

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Need for domestic abuse support soars during lockdown in Hertfordshire

The Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline is a confidential, free, support and signposting service which aims is to improve the lives of anyone affected by domestic abuse, including those seeking help to change their behaviour.

Another hat-trick claimed by Josh Hutchinson as he stars at Scholars’ award ceremony

Josh Hutchinson in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24