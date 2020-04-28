Hertfordshire referees receive promotions after voided season

The season may have been voided from step three of the non-league pyramid down with all results expunged but match officials have still been rewarded for their exertions over the year.

Hertfordshire FA have released the names of those referees who have been promoted to the next level ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

They include three who have recommended to the FA for promotion to level four, one of whom is Richard Wharton from Hatfield.

This would see him take charge of supply league games as well as running the line for contributory league games, the likes of the Southern and Isthmian Leagues.

Hertfordshire’s referee development officer Phil Sharp said: “These promoted officials should be proud of their efforts, delivering consistently high standards both on and off the pitch through the season and we wish them every success for the future.

“There are a lot of very talented referees in Hertfordshire across the grassroots and professional game and it is always pleasing to see them being rewarded for their hard work and dedication with progress to the next level.

“We would also like to thank everyone involved in supporting our referees in reaching this stage, including the observers who go out week in week out, to help develop these referees and provide essential feedback.”

The full list is:

Level seven to six: Luke Appleby (St Albans), Ben Compton (Ware), Josh Dear (Abbotts Langley), Anamul Hassan (Watford), Joanne Horwood (Hemel Hempstead), Carl Jones (Hemel Hempstead), Pete Kilbane (Watford), Billy Morgan (Hemel Hempstead), Paul Mott (Hatfield), Grant Mulcahy (Stevenage), Luke Mulcahy (Stevenage), Nick Reece (Cheshunt), Paul Sangster (Bushey) and Joshua Tray (Bushey).

Level six to five: Neil Angus (Baldock), Stephen Edwards (Abbotts Langley), Thomas Frost (Harpenden), Lee Jones (WGC), Adam Marsh (St Albans), Kyfer Mayhew (Hemel Hempstead) and Frank Van Der Wens (Welwyn)

Level five to four: Tom Hood (Tring), Marc Rister (Bushey) and Richard Wharton (Hatfield).