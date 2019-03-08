Raining goals but Hatfield United left smiling after incredible win at Old Parmiterians

It wasn't just the weather that was raining as Hatfield United and Old Parmiterians produced an 11-goal thriller in Division One of the Herts Senior County League.

It ended with Hatfield claiming a 6-5 win to stay fifth in the table.

The heavy rain made life difficult for both teams but United started off on the front foot with Ryan Pearman heading narrowly wide in the first few minutes.

It wasn't long though before they took the lead, eight minutes in fact. Good interplay between Dale Stewart and Charlie Lloyd ended with the latter firing past the keeper.

He almost made it two minutes later but was stopped by a good save and another effort cannoned back off the bar.

Matt Noot carved out a good chance for Stewart too, although his left-footed effort went just wide, before Hatfield did double their lead.

Lloyd got it on 19 minutes following a flick on from James Upson but Old Parmiterians hit back almost straight from the kick-off when a pinpoint cross was headed in at the near post by Ben Lawrence.

Ryan Moss then had to make a good save to prevent an equaliser as the game swung from end to end but Hatfield restored the two-goal lead on 26 minutes, Noot beating his marker and making no mistake from the one on one.

Chances continue to arrive with Lloyd and Stewart both going close but it was Old Parms who fought their way back into the game with a stinging shot by Joe Tasker.

Back though came United and two minutes later it was 4-2 following a good move down the right, Noot providing a clinical finish inside the area.

Curtis Warner almost increased the lead further just before half-time but blazed over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Any thoughts that the second-half would not live up to its predecessor were destroyed just one minute after the restart.

Stewart swung in a corner and Pearman arrived at the near post to make it a seemingly commanding 5-2 lead.

An injury to Mike Alderman meant a midfield reshuffle by United and they seemed to take their foot off the gas.

They were soon roused back into action as Old Parms bagged tow in the space of five minutes after the hour.

The first was a penalty, given for handball, and the second a shot from distance by George Impey that gave Moss no chance.

Upson had a shot tipped over the bar as United tried to get back into the game but they were shocked by a soft equaliser in the 80th minute when Moss failed to hold another long-range effort and the rebound was poked home by Impey.

With the game up for grabs United went in search of the winner, and with just a minute remaining a fine run by Noot released Stewart on the right.

And he capped a fine display with a brilliant cross shot that found the bottom corner.