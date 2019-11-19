Revenge for Glenn Sports as Hatfield United fall to defeat in tough and narrow battle

Glenn Sports got revenge for their defeat to Hatfield United earlier in the season with a 2-0 success at Birchwood.

The goals both came in the second half, Karl Stevenson bagging the first before Jack Read wrapped things up with four minutes to go.

It means that Sports jump above United into third place in Herts Senior County League Division One with the Hatfield side dropping to fifth.

It was a game of few chances but the hosts got off to a good start as they dominated possession for the first 15 minutes.

Their only real chance was when a long clearance from Ryan Moss that found Darren O'Brien on the edge of the Sports area but as he cut across his marker the Sports keeper rushed out to make a point-blank save.

Five minutes later it was man of the match Charlie Woodward who almost scored but his goal-bound shot was cleared by a defender.

Dale Stewart then saw a free kick go narrowly wide in the 20th minute as United pressed for an opener.

They had lady luck to thank shortly afterwards mind you as a rasping shot from 20 yards flew past Moss but only succeeded in rattling the post.

That was the signal for the visitors to enjoy the upper hand although both defences remained on top for the rest of the half.

When Hatfield's back line was finally breached it was a pretty soft goal.

The ball was played into the near post from a corner and a mix-up between Moss and O'Brien saw the ball end up in the back of the net with an own goal the most likely outcome.

United battled to get back into the game but found Sports a tough nut to crack.

They should have levelled on the hour when the Sports keeper fumbled a cross. Charlie Lloyd stuck his foot out to divert the ball goalwards but it struck the crossbar and was cleared.

Solomon Dowadu headed over at the far post from O'Brien's cross and Lloyd was inches away from connecting with a cross as United pushed forward in search of the equaliser.

But that left them exposed at the back and they were hit by a sucker punch with a break down the left that was slotted home by an unmarked striker in the middle.

Stewart had the last chance of the game but his free-kick went beyond the upright and left Glenn Sports with the win.