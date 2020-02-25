Hatfield United building a head of steam as Evergreen are taken apart

Chris Gray (left) and Curtis Warner in conversation for Hatfield United. Archant

There's an ever-increasing mood of optimism down at Hatfield United with the 4-0 win away to Evergreen in Herts Senior County League Division One.

Jack Sheldrake in action for Hatfield United. Jack Sheldrake in action for Hatfield United.

It was sweet revenge for an opening day defeat at Birchwood but more importantly the second successive victory has United sitting sixth, but just two points behind second-placed Glen Sports.

Despite selection worries they still travelled with a strong squad.

Jaiden Doocey made his debut in goal in place of the absent Ryan Moss with Darren O'Brien slotting in at left-back in a solid defensive unit.

There was an even start to the game with United having more possession but Evergreen dangerous on the counter-attack.

Greg Mackintosh in action for Hatfield United. Greg Mackintosh in action for Hatfield United.

The first few chances went to the visitors. James Upson shot wide and Cameron Leijgrave hit his effort straight at the keeper.

At the other end Doocey pulled off a point-blank save to keep his goal intact but as the half wore on Greg Mackintosh and Jack Sheldrake, jointly awarded man of the match, began to exert their dominance.

Upson was denied on the half-hour but two minutes later Hatfield had a deserved lead.

Dale Stewart provided the chip into the box and Chris Gray planted his header inside the post.

That advantage was doubled just after half-time.

Curtis Warner had gone close before the break but after Leijgrave, Stewart and Matt Noot had combined, he hit a stunning first-time curling shot that gave the stranded keeper no chance.

Noot all but killed the game off five minutes later with another curling shot to make it three and the scoring was completed on the hour.

A terrific run from Stewart brought him another assist with Noot adding his second.

He could have grabbed a hat-trick when he was put clear but he fired wide of the post and Stewart was then denied by the crossbar after a well-struck shot.

Leijgrave and Warner also could have made it five but there weren't too many complaints as United picked up the three points.