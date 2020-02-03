Advanced search

New year blues continue for Hatfield United with Bovingdon loss

PUBLISHED: 16:07 04 February 2020

James Upson in action for Hatfield United as Matt Noot looks on.

Hatfield United's hunt for a first win in 2020 goes on after a disappointing 2-1 loss at Bovingdon Reserves.

Charlie Woodward in action for Hatfield United.Charlie Woodward in action for Hatfield United.

They have played three games since the new year was ushered in and despite some decent performances, they have lost all three.

They travelled to the Herts Senior County League Division One clash were a bare 11 players but started the brighter with James Upson and Matt Noot both denied early on.

Ryan Moss on the other hand was untroubled until the 25th minute but he was still the only keeper beaten in the first half with a shot into the top corner.

Chances were hard to come by in the second half as both defences were on top but a gift allowed Bovingdon to double their lead 10 minutes after half-time.

The fightback saw Dale Stewart and Chris Gray both go close before Noot scored from the penalty spot.

There was to be no deserved equaliser despite pushing everyone forward in the last few minutes.

