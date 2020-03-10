Advanced search

Hatfield United leave it late to grab deserved win over Aldenham

PUBLISHED: 16:11 10 March 2020

Greg Mackintosh was Hatfield United's man of the match in the Herts County Senior League Division One win at Aldenham.

Archant

Hatfield United proved that sometimes you only need one goal to win a game of football.

James Upson in action for Hatfield United at Aldenham.James Upson in action for Hatfield United at Aldenham.

They had peppered hosts Aldenham with 19 shots during their Herts Senior County League Division One match but only sealed the 1-0 win in the second minute of added time at the end of the game, Greg Mackintosh capping a solid defensive performance with the winner.

United showed no signs of being sluggish after a two-week break with James Upson having two shots saved by the home keeper and then hitting the post in the first-half.

Curtis Warner and Matt Noot also went close while after the break chances fell to Dale Stewart, Noot and Warner.

Goalkeeper Ryan Moss had to make a couple of saves late on but the winner finally came from an in-swinging Stewart corner that was flicked on by Noot for man of the match Mackintosh to arrive late and smash his shot into the back of the net.

