Hatfield United leave it late to grab deserved win over Aldenham
PUBLISHED: 16:11 10 March 2020
Archant
Hatfield United proved that sometimes you only need one goal to win a game of football.
They had peppered hosts Aldenham with 19 shots during their Herts Senior County League Division One match but only sealed the 1-0 win in the second minute of added time at the end of the game, Greg Mackintosh capping a solid defensive performance with the winner.
United showed no signs of being sluggish after a two-week break with James Upson having two shots saved by the home keeper and then hitting the post in the first-half.
Curtis Warner and Matt Noot also went close while after the break chances fell to Dale Stewart, Noot and Warner.
Goalkeeper Ryan Moss had to make a couple of saves late on but the winner finally came from an in-swinging Stewart corner that was flicked on by Noot for man of the match Mackintosh to arrive late and smash his shot into the back of the net.