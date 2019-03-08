Advanced search

Hatfield United's run of wins comes to an end at Aldenham

PUBLISHED: 13:27 17 April 2019

Hatfield United suffered their first defeat in six Herts Senior County League Division One matches at Aldenham.

Hatfield United’s improved run of results came to a crashing halt on Saturday with a 4-0 defeat away to Aldenham.

They had picked up five straight wins in Herts Senior County League Division One prior to Saturday, with ironically Aldenham being the last side to beat them, a run that saw them bound up the table.

United, who didn't play last week, started off slow although both Dale Stewart and Cameron Leijgrave came close to scoring.

However, Aldenham got their noses in front on 30 minutes and a second followed two minutes into the second half following a defensive mistake.

It left Hatfield with a mountain to climb and as they pushed forward to try and get something out of the game, they were hit on the break by an Aldenham side who looked more up for it.

Two goals in the final 10 minutes just added salt into the wound and they will look to find their rhythm once again when they go to Oxhey on Saturday.

