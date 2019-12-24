Advanced search

Day to forget as Hatfield United come up short against Oxhey

PUBLISHED: 15:29 27 December 2019

Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United.

Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United.

Archant

Hatfield United's game away at Oxhey was one of the few in the Herts Senior County League to beat the weather - although they may not have been pleased with that after losing 5-3.

Hatfield United suffered a day to forget as they lost 5-3 to Oxhey in Herts Senior County League Division One.Hatfield United suffered a day to forget as they lost 5-3 to Oxhey in Herts Senior County League Division One.

Missing five first-teamers, as well as their goalkeeper, United put in a disappointing performance in the Division One clash.

They were a goal down on 12 minutes as stand-in keeper Dan Whittaker was beaten from outside the area and he was picking out the ball out of the net again on the stroke of half-time.

Darren O'Brien had equalised in the first half, pouncing on a rebound, and Dale Stewart's superb free-kick did so again after the break.

A third equaliser came from Stewart, again from a set-piece, but although Curtis Warner hit the bar twice, Oxhey scored twice in the last 10 minutes to take all three points.

Hatfield United suffered a day to forget as they lost 5-3 to Oxhey in Herts Senior County League Division One.Hatfield United suffered a day to forget as they lost 5-3 to Oxhey in Herts Senior County League Division One.

The result places United sixth in the table, eight points behind leaders Aldenham.

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Day to forget as Hatfield United come up short against Oxhey

Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United.

Bid to stop cross-border crime leads to 70 arrests

More than 70 arrests were made as police targeted the county's motorways.

Welwyn Hatfield year in review 2019: May

The Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats had a good night winning five seats in the 2019 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections, and it's been a similar story across much of Hertfordshire. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats

Jordan makes Hanburys pay the penalty as Welwyn Warriors claim victory

Marshalswick Rovers attempt to break through the Forza Watford defence. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Saracens sitting pretty but prepared too for ‘big second half of the season’

Sarah McKenna is expecting a tough 2020 but is still confident of Saracens success. Picture: MAREK DORCIK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists