Day to forget as Hatfield United come up short against Oxhey
PUBLISHED: 15:29 27 December 2019
Archant
Hatfield United's game away at Oxhey was one of the few in the Herts Senior County League to beat the weather - although they may not have been pleased with that after losing 5-3.
Hatfield United suffered a day to forget as they lost 5-3 to Oxhey in Herts Senior County League Division One.
Missing five first-teamers, as well as their goalkeeper, United put in a disappointing performance in the Division One clash.
They were a goal down on 12 minutes as stand-in keeper Dan Whittaker was beaten from outside the area and he was picking out the ball out of the net again on the stroke of half-time.
Darren O'Brien had equalised in the first half, pouncing on a rebound, and Dale Stewart's superb free-kick did so again after the break.
A third equaliser came from Stewart, again from a set-piece, but although Curtis Warner hit the bar twice, Oxhey scored twice in the last 10 minutes to take all three points.
The result places United sixth in the table, eight points behind leaders Aldenham.