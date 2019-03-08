Advanced search

Hatfield United leave it late to claim deserved win over Hinton

PUBLISHED: 11:57 16 September 2019

Matt Noots last-minute penalty won Hatfield United all three points at Hinton. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Matt Noots last-minute penalty won Hatfield United all three points at Hinton. Picture: KARYN HADDON

A last-minute penalty from Matt Noot earned Hatfield United a second Herts Senior County League Division One win of the season.

The 2-1 success at Hinton was more than deserved although United had to do it the hard way.

They started brightly and almost scored on five minutes when Dale Stewart hit the crossbar but an injury to Jack Earnshaw and then a goal against the run of play for the hosts threatened to derail that.

But United laid siege to the Hinton goal and were unfortunate to go in at half-time still trailing after Chris Gray and Josh Francis also hit the woodwork and man of the match James Upson had a goal-bound shot tipped over.

They finally got an equaliser with five minutes remaining, Charlie Lloyd getting on the end of a Stewart corner, and had a couple of good chances to win it through Lloyd and Greg Mackintosh before Stewart was upended after a mazy run.

That allowed the ice-cool Noot to seal the win with a confidently-taken spot kick.

