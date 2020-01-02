Advanced search

Hard-fought win for Hatfield United away to New Salamis Reserves

PUBLISHED: 11:59 03 January 2020

Greg Mackintosh in action for Hatfield United.

Greg Mackintosh in action for Hatfield United.

Archant

Hatfield United ended 2019 with a 1-0 win away to New Salamis Res in Herts Senior County League Division One.

Curtis Warner in action for Hatfield United.Curtis Warner in action for Hatfield United.

The Cheshunt-based hosts were above United at start of play but the visitors were outstanding and thoroughly deserved their success.

The one annoyance for manager Nigel Upson will probably be that they left it until the 83rd minute to get the only goal of the game.

They had created plenty in the first half but were unable to find a way through as Curtis Warner twice went close, the second time the ball being hooked off the line at the last minute.

At the other end Hayden Evanson's debut in goal went well with a number of fine saves and the second half followed a similar pattern, Darren O'Brien going closest for United.

Hayden Evanson was pressed into action for Hatfield United as a goalkeeper.Hayden Evanson was pressed into action for Hatfield United as a goalkeeper.

That was until the finally got the breakthrough. Cameron Leijgrave provided the through ball and although Warner's first shot was saved, he reacted quickest to nod in the rebound.

The man of the match award was split between defencer Greg Mackintosh and Evanson.

Most Read

Grinch damages giant Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City trolley rampage

The Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City was vandalised. Picture: WGC BID.

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Public Notice

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Two flats given closure orders in Welwyn Garden City

The closure orders were placed for three months at two flats on Chambers Grove. Picture: Herts Police.

Punches thrown at Indian restaurant in Welwyn

The assault on two people took place at the Taj Mahal restaurant in Welwyn. PIcture: Google Street View.

Most Read

Grinch damages giant Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City trolley rampage

The Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City was vandalised. Picture: WGC BID.

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Public Notice

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Two flats given closure orders in Welwyn Garden City

The closure orders were placed for three months at two flats on Chambers Grove. Picture: Herts Police.

Punches thrown at Indian restaurant in Welwyn

The assault on two people took place at the Taj Mahal restaurant in Welwyn. PIcture: Google Street View.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Review of the year 2019: December

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Hard-fought win for Hatfield United away to New Salamis Reserves

Greg Mackintosh in action for Hatfield United.

Climate change funding set for boost in council draft budget

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have put forward their draft budget for 2020/21. Picture: Pexels.

Frightened deer freed near Potters Bar over Christmas period

This muntjac deer was freed from Brookmans Park, near Potters Bar. Picture: RSPCA.

Grinch damages giant Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City trolley rampage

The Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City was vandalised. Picture: WGC BID.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists