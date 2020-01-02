Hard-fought win for Hatfield United away to New Salamis Reserves

Greg Mackintosh in action for Hatfield United. Archant

Hatfield United ended 2019 with a 1-0 win away to New Salamis Res in Herts Senior County League Division One.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Curtis Warner in action for Hatfield United. Curtis Warner in action for Hatfield United.

The Cheshunt-based hosts were above United at start of play but the visitors were outstanding and thoroughly deserved their success.

The one annoyance for manager Nigel Upson will probably be that they left it until the 83rd minute to get the only goal of the game.

They had created plenty in the first half but were unable to find a way through as Curtis Warner twice went close, the second time the ball being hooked off the line at the last minute.

At the other end Hayden Evanson's debut in goal went well with a number of fine saves and the second half followed a similar pattern, Darren O'Brien going closest for United.

Hayden Evanson was pressed into action for Hatfield United as a goalkeeper. Hayden Evanson was pressed into action for Hatfield United as a goalkeeper.

That was until the finally got the breakthrough. Cameron Leijgrave provided the through ball and although Warner's first shot was saved, he reacted quickest to nod in the rebound.

The man of the match award was split between defencer Greg Mackintosh and Evanson.