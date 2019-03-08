Three in a row for Hatfield United as Lemsford are handed another defeat

Hatfield United picked up a 2-0 win at home to Lemsford in the Herts Senior County League Division One. Archant

Hatfield United made it a quick-fire double as they recorded another victory over Lemsford in Herts Senior County League Division One.

United had beaten their near neighbours 3-0 seven days earlier and Lemsford were keen to exact revenge when they turned up to Birchwood.

However, two goals from Charlie Lloyd were enough to give Hatfield a 2-0 win and make it three wins on the bounce, with all three successes coming with clean sheets.

As expected the visitors came out fired up but their fire was doused as early as the seventh minute when Lloyd got his first.

It came from a Harley Ross corner to the far post that was chested down by Ryan Pearman and fired towards goal for the lurking Lloyd to flick home.

That stunned Lemsford and from there United began to exert plenty of pressure.

Some fine skill in the box from Cameron Leijgrave almost resulted in a second United goal but Daryl Hall’s firm shot was blocked on the line.

Lemsford had their chances too but with Pearman, named Hatfield’s man of the match, and Greg Mackintosh in commanding form at the back, the number of clear-cut opportunities were kept to a minimum.

They did have the ball in the net 10 minutes before the break but that was ruled out for offside.

But any hopes Lemsford had of a second-half comeback were knocked back after just two minutes of the second half.

Charlie Woodward made a great run down the left and when his cross was cleared, it fell to Lloyd 25 yards out who rifled a volley into the bottom corner.

From there United were in cruise control and with Dale Stewart pulling the strings in midfield they carved out several more chances with James Upson, Solomon Dowadu and Leijgrave all going close.

Ryan Moss in the United goal was a virtual spectator in the second half as his defensive wall of Ross, Pearman, Mackintosh and Ross Davidson snuffed out any danger.

And that was more then enough to give United all three points and move them closer to the pack ahead.

Their next game is away at Hoddesdon Town Reserves tomorrow (Tuesday) before they return to Birchwood for a game against Buntingford Town on Saturday.