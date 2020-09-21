Changes make the difference as Hatfield United turn draws into victory

James Upson of Hatfield United in action against Wheathampstead Wanderers in Division One of the Herts Senior County League. Archant

A change of personnel and formation extended Hatfield United’s unbeaten start to the season but this time turned two draws into victory.

The 3-2 win at Wheathampstead Wanderers moves them up to eighth in the Herts Senior County League Division One table, two points behind early pace setters Aldenham.

Mike Alderman, Charlie Lloyd and Harley Ross all made their first starts and the changes paid off handsomely, not just in the result, which was far more comfortable than the score suggests, but in some of the football played.

United took the game to Wheathampstead from the first minute and were ahead of the quarter-hour.

Some fine passing down the left sent the impressive Charlie Woodward clear and his near-post cross was met by the sliding boot of James Upson to tuck it past the keeper.

Five minutes later, United doubled their lead when Curtis Warner picked the ball up on the edge of the box before finding the far corner with a rasping shot.

Both forwards had come under some pre-match criticism from their boss but responded in style.

United proceeded to create chance after chance for the remainder of the half. Upson brought a fine save from the Wheathampstead keeper while Greg Mackintosh shot over the bar and Charlie Lloyd had a free-kick well-saved.

It was not all one-way traffic though as Ryan Moss had to produce one full-length save and a point-blank one of the stroke of half-time to keep it at 2-0.

But the second period was only five minutes old before Hatfield made it three, man of the match Upson sliding a superb ball down the right for Warner who found the far corner again from a tight angle.

Chris Gray, Warner and Alderman all missed good chances and United’s outstanding full-backs Harley Ross and Woodward both had opportunities to record their first of the season.

But with seven minutes left United took their foot off the gas and Wheato were able to score twice.

However, both were just consolation strikes.

Hatfield Town meanwhile lost 2-1 at home to Harefield United Res in the Premier Division but their development side did win, beating Evergreen Res 3-2 in Division Three.