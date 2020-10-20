Hatfield United stay undefeated with win over Sun Sports Watford

Hatfield United celebrate Curtis Warner's goal against Sun Sports. Archant

Hatfield United are up to second in Division One of the Herts Senior County League thanks to a 3-2 win over Sun Sports Watford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It made it four wins and two draws since the start of the season and leaves them just one point behind pacesetters Oracle Components.

Sports had also gone into the contest at Birchwood undefeated and they almost made the perfect start, Jaiden Doocey with a superb stop to push an effort onto the crossbar and then the rebound being blazed wide.

And it was United who took the lead on 12 minutes. James Upson chased down a back pass forcing the keeper to miscue the ball straight into the path of Curtis Warner who rifled into the empty net.

Upson and Darren O’Brien went close to adding a second but some poor defending allowed Sun Sports to equalise just before half-time.

United were forced to make a double substitution at the start of the second half with Mike Alderman and Charlie Woodward going off with injuries but their replacements, Bradley Pinto and Joe Swadling, combined to set up the second, superbly finished by Warner for his sixth in six games.

Upson again went close before Sports levelled for the second time with 20 minutes remaining.

However, Hatfield would grab the winner just two minutes later with a lovely team goal.

Josh Francis made an important interception before setting Warner away. He cut inside from the right before slipping the ball to Dale Stewart and a clever back-heel teed up the unmarked Charlie Lloyd for his first of the season.