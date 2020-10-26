Hatfield United stay undefeated with victory away to Standon & Puckeridge

Hatfield United celebrate Mike Alderman's opener against Standon & Puckeridge in the Herts Senior County League. Archant

Hatfield United are now the only unbeaten team in Division One of the Herts Senior County League after a 2-1 win over Standon & Puckeridge.

Josh Francis in action for Hatfield United against Standon & Puckeridge in the Herts Senior County League. Josh Francis in action for Hatfield United against Standon & Puckeridge in the Herts Senior County League.

The pair were the only teams in the division able to boast of the zero in the loss column but goals from Mike Alderman and Dale Stewart, the second 20 minutes from time, was enough to lift United up to second, one point behind leaders Oracle Components.

It took just two minutes for the first goal to come, Alderman’s late run timed perfectly to connect with a superb Josh Francis delivery, and there were chances to extend the lead after that.

Harley Ross fired just over and both Alderman and Charlie Lloyd saw efforts tipped over but at half-time it remained 1-0.

A much-brighter start by the hosts levelled things up five minutes in, a rasping shot crashing back off the crossbar with the rebound tucked home from close range.

Standon were now on top but found United’s back three of Francis, Gregor Mackintosh and Chris Gray a tough nut to crack despite 15 minutes of almost constant pressure.

But slowly United to find a foot hold in the game once more and when Ross went bombing down the right, his cross found Stewart.

A quick turn inside the area and his shot beat the keeper from a tight angle.

Ryan Moss had to pull off an outstanding save low to his left to prevent another Standon equaliser but his opposite number also made a big stop with two minutes remaining, Stewart the man with the shot after a brilliant one-two with Cameron Leijgrave.