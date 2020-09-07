Advanced search

Hatfield United open up Herts Senior County League season with draw at Hertford Heath

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 September 2020

Greg Mackintosh of Hatfield United.

Greg Mackintosh of Hatfield United.

Archant

Hatfield United opened up their Herts Senior County League Division One campaign for the new season with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Hertford Heath.

Matt Noot of Hatfield United.

They got off to a flier, taking the lead on nine minutes through Matt Noot’s individual effort, but they were pegged back 16 minutes later from the penalty spot, Charlie Woodward adjudged to have fouled his opponent.

They had two shouts for penalties themselves when Darren O’Brien and James Upson went down but neither were given.

Curtis Warner was denied by a fine last-ditch tackle while at the other end man of the match Greg Mackintosh had to do the same and Joe Swadling hacked one clear off the line.

Heath certainly enjoyed the better of the play in the second half but Hatfield remained solid, thanks in no small part to Mackintosh, and they were able to hold out for a point against a side who will be a handful this year.

