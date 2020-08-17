Advanced search

Performance as well as the result pleases boss as Hatfield United beat Codicote

PUBLISHED: 07:04 18 August 2020

Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United against Codicote.

Results don’t always matter in pre-season but the manner of the performance as Hatfield United beat Codicote will be enough to get supporters excited about the season ahead.

Nigel Upson’s men bossed matters for most of the 4-2 win at the Hertfordshire Sports Village with the squad looking impressive throughout.

For Codicote this is one step back after they had beaten SSML Premier Division side Biggleswade United four days earlier.

Cod actually scored first despite United carving out the first three chances and stayed ahead after a Matt Noot penalty was saved.

But Hatfield were ahead by half-time, Curtis Warner and skipper Chris Gray getting the goals, and they made it 3-1 following a corner in the second-half, Warner again getting the final touch.

Codicote pulled one back with a header but strong defence kept them out before United broke and Dale Stewart added number four.

