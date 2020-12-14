Hatfield United romp to win over Aldenham as unbeaten run goes on

Hatfield United remained unbeaten in the Herts Senior County League after near total domination in their home game with Aldenham brought a 5-1 victory in what manager Nigel Upson hailed was their “best performance of the season”.

The result means they have won six and drawn three of their nine games and sit third in the table, three points behind leaders Oracle Components but with a game in hand, and one point behind Oxhey having played two games less.

The sequence is made all the more impressive by the fact this was only the third outing from the nine games so far that was played at their Birchwood home.

And with supporters out in force, Darren O’Brien showed their early intent when he shot just wide in the first minute.

However, they were rocked when mid-table Aldenham had the temerity to open the scoring on nine minutes, taking advantage of a mix-up in the defence after a long ball forward.

The lead lasted just five minutes though. Harley Ross burst forward down the right and following a one-two with Curtis Warner, he rifled a shot low into the corner.

Ross and O’Brien were at the heart of most of United’s attacks down the flanks and it allowed Warner, Jack Sheldrake and Charlie Lloyd to all go close.

Ryan Moss had his post to thank after one Aldenham attack but United were able to regroup and had the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Stewart played a one-two with Lloyd before rifling his shot high into the net.

The second half was one-way traffic as Aldenham visibly tired.

Igli Kojku should have opened his account when an O’Brien cross fell at his feet, but he sliced it over the bar, and Warner had another shot saved before United made it 3–1.

O’Brien this time opted not to cross and instead lashed an unstoppable effort into the top corner of the net from 25 yards.

It became 4-1 on 60 minutes, George Ansell picking out Chris Gray at the far post, and five minutes later and a mix up in the overworked Aldenham defence allowed Warner to make it three in 10 minutes from close range.

United, prompted by man of the match Stewart, were now rampant but despite chances for Ansell, O’Brien and Stewart himself, they were unable to extend their lead further.