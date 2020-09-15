Advanced search

Dale Stewart rescues Hatfield United from feeling blue with late equaliser

PUBLISHED: 13:17 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 15 September 2020

Hatfield United unveiled their new all-blue kit in a 1-1 draw with Standon & Puckeridge.

Hatfield United unveiled their new all-blue kit in a 1-1 draw with Standon & Puckeridge.

Archant

Hatfield United unveiled a new-look all-blue strip but were grateful for a late equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Standon & Puckeridge in Division One of the Herts Senior County League.

Hatfield United unveiled their new all-blue kit in a 1-1 draw with Standon & Puckeridge.Hatfield United unveiled their new all-blue kit in a 1-1 draw with Standon & Puckeridge.

It was their first game at Birchwood since February but they failed to capitalise on a bright start.

Charlie Woodward headed wide at the far post and Dale Stewart had a couple of long-range efforts that the Stanton keeper dealt comfortably with.

At the other end, Jaiden Doocey, making his debut, had to make a brilliant save at the Standon centre forward’s feet but neither team were able to make any inroads against two well-drilled defences.

With leading scorer Matt Noot sidelined, James Upson and Curtis Warner were finding it difficult to break through the Standon back line.

Hatfield United unveiled their new all-blue kit in a 1-1 draw with Standon & Puckeridge.Hatfield United unveiled their new all-blue kit in a 1-1 draw with Standon & Puckeridge.

Early in the second half Doocey was again called on to keep the United goal intact, diving to his left to tip the ball around the post.

But it was only a temporary reprieve as on 55 minutes Standon took the lead following a corner, United for once failing to clear their lines leaving Harry Norton a simple chance to score.

United reshaped their line-up bringing on Mike Alderman and Charlie Lloyd to shake up their midfield but with 20 minutes remaining, they were reduced to 10 men following a second bookable offence.

However, this seemed to galvanise United as they took the game to their visitors.

Man of the match Chris Grey and Cam Leijgrave both saw headers go narrowly wide of the far post but with five minutes remaining, desperate defending from Standon led to another free-kick on the edge of their area.

Up stepped Stewart and he rifled his shot into the top of the net via a slight deflection to earn his side a point.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

County council refuses to reveal which Herts schools have closed due to Covid

Hundreds of schoolchildren are self-isolating due to Covid concerns. Photo: THINKSTOCK

Potential Kids gets green thumbs out in new garden

Potential Kids has officially opened its new garden at The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography

Dale Stewart rescues Hatfield United from feeling blue with late equaliser

Hatfield United unveiled their new all-blue kit in a 1-1 draw with Standon & Puckeridge.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

New behind-the-scenes doc filmed at Whipsnade Zoo during lockdown to air on ITV

Zookeeper Alex Pinnell with sea lions at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: Will Amlot