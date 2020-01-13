Giantkillers Hatfield United meet their match in Aubrey Cup

Solomon Dowadu, Hatfield United's man of the match against Oxhey Jets Reserves in the Herts Senior County League Aubrey Cup match. Archant

After knocking out Premier Division Belstone in the last round, Hatfield United's run in the Herts Senior County League Aubrey Cup was ended by another top flight side as they lost 1-0 at Oxhey Jets Res.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Gray in action for Hatfield United. Chris Gray in action for Hatfield United.

The winner came early in the second half after the ball ran kindly from a Hayden Evanson block but despite playing a division below their hosts, Hatfield matched them for the majority of the game.

Evanson had to make a diving save in the first half but Matt Noot was denied by the Oxhey keeper and Dale Stewart, Greg Mackintosh and Curtis Warner all flashed efforts just past the post.

Oxhey came more into it after the goal and Mackintosh had to clear another shot off the line.

United defended well though and still create some opportunities, the best falling to Warner on the stretch in the area but he coulld only divert his shot off the outside of the post and wide.

Solomon Dowadu was named as man of the match.