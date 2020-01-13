Advanced search

Giantkillers Hatfield United meet their match in Aubrey Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:54 14 January 2020

Solomon Dowadu, Hatfield United’s man of the match against Oxhey Jets Reserves in the Herts Senior County League Aubrey Cup match.

Solomon Dowadu, Hatfield United's man of the match against Oxhey Jets Reserves in the Herts Senior County League Aubrey Cup match.

Archant

After knocking out Premier Division Belstone in the last round, Hatfield United's run in the Herts Senior County League Aubrey Cup was ended by another top flight side as they lost 1-0 at Oxhey Jets Res.

Chris Gray in action for Hatfield United.Chris Gray in action for Hatfield United.

The winner came early in the second half after the ball ran kindly from a Hayden Evanson block but despite playing a division below their hosts, Hatfield matched them for the majority of the game.

Evanson had to make a diving save in the first half but Matt Noot was denied by the Oxhey keeper and Dale Stewart, Greg Mackintosh and Curtis Warner all flashed efforts just past the post.

Oxhey came more into it after the goal and Mackintosh had to clear another shot off the line.

United defended well though and still create some opportunities, the best falling to Warner on the stretch in the area but he coulld only divert his shot off the outside of the post and wide.

Solomon Dowadu was named as man of the match.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Most Read

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man arrested for assaulting a police officer in Welwyn Garden City

Police arrested the man on Church Road, Welwyn Garden City on Monday, December 13. Picture: Debbie White

Giantkillers Hatfield United meet their match in Aubrey Cup

Solomon Dowadu, Hatfield United’s man of the match against Oxhey Jets Reserves in the Herts Senior County League Aubrey Cup match.

Pregnant women feel ‘degraded’ and ‘inhuman’ in prison, says Uni of Herts

Women in prisons claim they are not getting the support they need. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Councillors call for review of council housing maintenance in Welwyn Hatfield

Councillors at the full council meeting this January. Picture: WHBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists