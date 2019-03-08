Herts Senior County League: Hatfield United down Premier Division Belstone in Aubrey Cup

Hatfield United served up a cup shock as they beat Herts Senior County League Premier Division Belstone 2-1 in the second round of the Aubrey Cup.

It came on the back of a fine attacking display in the first-half and a hard-working defensive one after the break.

Matt Noot had put them ahead after nine minutes, latching on to a James Upson through-ball, and the same combination came up with the second on 23 minutes.

There could have been more too. Dale Stewart and Charlie Lloyd both fired over and Noot could have got his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time but his effort trickled just the wrong side of the post.

Naturally Belstone responded after the break but United stood firm until the 75th minute when they finally found a way through.

But despite a 10-minute onslaught, which saw them hit the bar, Ryan Moss's superb handling and some great defending from Hatfield's back four kept them out.