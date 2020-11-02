Hatfield Town youngsters make it three wins out of three with Hertford victory

Hatfield Town Warriors won away at Hertford Town. Archant

Hatfield Town Warriors made it three wins in a row - moving them to third in Division Five of the Mid-Herts Rural Minor League after a tricky start to the season.

The latest one came with the U13 side returning from Hertford Town Bucks with a 3-1 victory.

Jayden Shearer opened the scoring following a through ball from Olly Confue but were fortunate to reach half-time with the lead intact, as Hertford dominated the remainder of the first half.

They did equalise a few minutes into the second half, taking advantage of confusion at the back, but Max Hardwick’s 25-yard strike after Ryley Brailsford’s shot was cleared the instant reply.

And from there Hatfield settled and took full control, Confue wrapping up the three points by beating three defenders and firing home.

The man of the match was Nichi Petcov for his outstanding performance in the centre of the park.