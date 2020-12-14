Delight for Hatfield Town as youngsters help both first and U23 teams to victories

It was a great day for Hatfield Town as both their first-team and U23 squads picked up victories in the Herts Senior County League.

In the Premier Division they roared to a 4-1 success away to Glenn Sports, their second victory of the campaign which lifts them up to 13th.

It was a well-deserved three points in what was a fiery game on a boggy pitch.

The first period remained goal-less but crucially it also saw Sports go down to 10 men after a foul on Stags striker Derren Thompson, who ran the home defence ragged all afternoon.

And Town took advantage 10 minutes into the second half, man of the match James Harding making it 1-0 with a brilliant strike from 30 yards after driving forward from midfield.

From there it became the Harry Baker show, the substitute coming off the bench to secure a well-earned hat-trick that inevitably wrapped the game up for Town.

Sports stayed in the fight and had a late consolation but this was always going to be Hatfield’s day.

The club were delighted not only with the win but also with the fact there were 10 of the U23 squad promoted to first-team duty.

It meant that the reserves had to backfill from the U18s, not that it made any difference as they also won 4-1, beating Sarratt Res at Birchwood.

The win places them fourth in the Division Three table, three points behind Stevenage Borough Community and Hatfield Athletic and two adrift of Oxhey Jets Vets.

It was a fairly-even first-half although Hatfield were the ones to get their noses in front.

The move that brought the goal on 25 minutes started in their own half with a driving run from Lucas Stephens.

He fed Carter Hudson-Doncaster who in turn put Josh Cross away, and his powerful strike from the edge of the area was enough to beat the keeper.

Sarratt tried to hit on the counter but the Town defence remained resolute until the last minute of the game.

By that point though Hatfield had added another three goals.

An early effort in the second-half from Hudson-Doncaster was saved but Stephens followed up to net the rebound.

Not long after Cross broke clear before to squaring to Tyler Garnett for 3-0 and the pair then swapped roles for the fourth, Cross heading home his second.