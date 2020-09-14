All smiles at Hatfield Town after unbeaten start to the season throughout the club

Hatfield Town's win over Letchworth Eagles was voted match of the week by the Herts Senior County League. Picture: HATFIELD TOWN FC Archant

The new-look Hatfield Town have captured the imagination of the Herts Senior County League themselves after an unbeaten start to the season – winning the match of the week award.

They opened their Premier Division game with a 0-0 draw against Welwyn Garden City U23 but followed it up with an eye-catching 1-0 success at Letchworth Garden City Eagles, the side who for the last two seasons have finished top of the pile.

That match earned the pair the league’s match of the week prize.

The victory on Tuesday night came late on and courtesy of a wonderful 25-yard strike from Callum Moriarty, with new signing Pablo Gonzalez Velasco, the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster, causing all sorts of problems.

And the club’s U23 side have followed suit by starting their Division Three season with two wins.

Rob Frame got the only goal as they beat Stevenage Borough Community 1-0 on day one, although they needed a late goal-line clearance from Liam Nash to ensure the three points, and they followed that up with a 3-0 victory over Lemsford Reserves.