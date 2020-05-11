Hatfield Town Football Club give donation of PPE to paramedics

Hatfield Town Football Club have made a donation of PPE to the NHS. Archant

Hatfield Town are doing their bit to help the NHS with a donation towards personal protection equipment.

The Birchwood-based football club are making sweeping changes throughout their organisation and this has led to the offer.

Chairman Johnny Shearer said: “We want to become a club that gives back to our community so wanted to help NHS workers where we could.

“I found out the other day that paramedics are not being supplied with proper PPE So I’m delighted to say that alongside DJS Hardware have donated £500 worth of equipment.

“These guys are on the frontline saving lives, not just from COVID-19 but all emergencies, and for this we thank you.”

DJS Hardware have also been announced as one of their first sponsors and they will help supply the club with 17 training balls and 16 match balls for next season.

The club are also looking to bring players, teams and coaches to their academy programme.

They are looking for enthusiastic people with coaches educated to FA level one and players between U8 and U15.