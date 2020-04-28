Hatfield Town chairman Johnny Shearer looking forward to getting proper plans put into action

The uncertainty over football’s return is in stark contrast to last summer – and Hatfield Town chairman Johnny Shearer is hoping that will be a blessing in disguise.

Shearer was thrust into the role at the then Blueboys on the eve of the Herts Senior County League Premier Division season.

It was the club’s first year back at the seventh step of non-league football following their relegation from the Spartan South Midlands League and it ultimately meant a disjointed season.

But now Shearer, who is also chairman of Welham Albion, is in the process of revamping the Birchwood-based football club with a new look, new badge and new nickname, the Stags.

“We took [the Hatfield job] on at the last minute,” he said.

“I was sorting out pre-season for Welham Albion’s senior side and all of a sudden got asked to do it.

“I did say no two or three times because I knew the work that was needed.

“But then a few of the boys said why don’t we give it a go.

“The first few training sessions went well but as soon as the season started things began to drop.

“But there was no money there, no sponsorship and we didn’t have too much time to get organised.

“Slowly but surely I hope we’ll get there.”

It wasn’t all doom and gloom though despite Town sitting 14th and second from bottom of the table when the league was first suspended and then voided.

He admitted that the season was always going to be more about building the foundations for future years rather than instant success on the pitch.

And he now believes that they are in a far better position to enjoy a more competitive season.

He said: “What was frustrating last year was the lack of consistency. The games we won were with the same team.

“We did have players come from the university but they had work on Saturday some times.

“We’ve got loads of players coming in [this year] and we’ve got players who were in our second team and are more than capable of competing at that standard.

“We always knew it was a case of getting through the first season, keeping the club going and then doing what we wanted.

“It’s not a great situation but we have got more time.

“We knew last season was going to be a struggle so we wanted to keep a group together and put the full focus on making it work next year.”

Part of the reorganisation and rebranding at Hatfield is the moving of the Welham Albion youth section under the Town banner with Kieorn Extence overseeing them.

There has also been a good response to the post of U23 manager with the application period now closed.

Speaking last week Shearer said: “We’ve had eight people apply for the U23 job.

“We want it to be in our own community. It isn’t so much a case of bringing players in but we want to bring Hatfield players in.”