Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield Town's strong finish bodes well for next season says boss Jason Beck

PUBLISHED: 08:35 25 April 2019

Jason Beck and Hatfield Town are looking forward to next season. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Jason Beck and Hatfield Town are looking forward to next season. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Hatfield Town’s stirring late form continued with a comprehensive 3-0 win at home to Rayners Lane.

The Blue Boys will still finish bottom of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One but this victory, a third successive game without defeat, saw them close to within six points of Codicote above them.

Chikosi Basden got both goals in the first half while Adriano Gil wrapped things up after the break.

Manager Jason Beck said: “The boys were mustard today.

“I couldn't care less if it's too little to late, it's about building the club and we have definitely done that in the last two months.”

They finish their campaign away to unbeaten champions Harefield United on Saturday.

Codicote now know they will finish in the bottom two after a 2-1 defeat to Amersham Town on Saturday and a 4-2 loss at MK Robins on Monday.

Robert Banks got Saturday's goal.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield Town’s strong finish bodes well for next season says boss Jason Beck

Jason Beck and Hatfield Town are looking forward to next season. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hertfordshire police record significant increase in reports of stalking and harassment

Herts police have had increased reports of crimes including stalking and harassment.

Refuse and trees on fire in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters were called to a large amount of refuse and trees on fire in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: FIRE SERVICE.

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists