Hatfield Town's strong finish bodes well for next season says boss Jason Beck

Jason Beck and Hatfield Town are looking forward to next season. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Hatfield Town’s stirring late form continued with a comprehensive 3-0 win at home to Rayners Lane.

The Blue Boys will still finish bottom of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One but this victory, a third successive game without defeat, saw them close to within six points of Codicote above them.

Chikosi Basden got both goals in the first half while Adriano Gil wrapped things up after the break.

Manager Jason Beck said: “The boys were mustard today.

“I couldn't care less if it's too little to late, it's about building the club and we have definitely done that in the last two months.”

They finish their campaign away to unbeaten champions Harefield United on Saturday.

Codicote now know they will finish in the bottom two after a 2-1 defeat to Amersham Town on Saturday and a 4-2 loss at MK Robins on Monday.

Robert Banks got Saturday's goal.