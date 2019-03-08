Advanced search

Hatfield Athletic go for experience as they look to create their own identity

PUBLISHED: 11:56 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 01 June 2019

New Hatfield Athletic manager Rob Bates during his time at Stotfold.

The newest boys on the Hatfield block have gone for plenty of experience to lead them into their debut season.

Hatfield Athletic have chosen former Colchester United pro and ex-manager of Stotfold, Rob Bates, as the new boss.

The team played last year as Hatfield Town U25 in the Herts Senior County League but with the changes around the Blue Boys, they see this as a chance to set up their own identity.

Chairman Chris Maloney, who will be assisted by mum and long-term Hatfield town secretary Jo, said: "We have found a management team with the same values and beliefs as us.

"Rob is a fantastic coach, with a track record of improving young players and we cannot wait to get the ball rolling".

Bates, a UEFA qualified coach, will be joined by former Stotfold and Codicote striker Ben L'honore as player-assistant manager and goalkeeping coach Stuart Howard.

Athletic will play home games at Lemsford.

