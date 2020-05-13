Advanced search

Hatfield Athletic Football Club looking to give charity lift off to do more good work

PUBLISHED: 16:18 15 May 2020

The badge of Hatfield Athletic Football Club.

The badge of Hatfield Athletic Football Club.

Archant

Hatfield Athletic Football Club are hoping to raise £500 for the Harrier Helpers Charity – and they are well on their way to doing so.

Chris Maloney, manager of the Herts Senior County League Division Three club, has challenged his players to run 5km in 25 minutes with a missed target resulting in £10 going to the charity.

He said: “We are also looking for anyone to help out and match the clubs donations to help out this absolute local gem of a charity that is strapped for cash and resources at this tough time.

“This is a local charity run by a group of volunteers that distributes meals, supplies, prescriptions and more to vulnerable people and those unable to leave isolation.

“This money will help them to continue to distribute these vital resources to those most in need.”

The charity is based out of the Harrier public house in South Hatfield and are accepting donations and distributing supplies not only around the town but also the surrounding villages.

To help go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/hatfield-athletic-harrier-helpers?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet and if you also do the run, remember to tag in @HatfieldAthFC on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield being screened on TV this week

The

Driver fails drug test following South Mimms collision

A collision took place today on Saint Albans Road South Mimms. Picture: BCH Road Police

Hatfield man racially abused and spat on in Co-op

Herts Police have released these CCTV images of two people who might be able to help their enquiries following an incident in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman runs marathon during lockdown for mental health charity

Becca ran a marathon in 3 hours and 41 minutes for charity. Picture: Mind in Mid Herts

Remembering the teacher who dedicated her life to the pupils of Stevenage, Hitchin and Hatfield

Jean Young, sadly passed away at 83 in April. Picture: Kevin Orral

Most Read

Six movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield being screened on TV this week

The

Driver fails drug test following South Mimms collision

A collision took place today on Saint Albans Road South Mimms. Picture: BCH Road Police

Hatfield man racially abused and spat on in Co-op

Herts Police have released these CCTV images of two people who might be able to help their enquiries following an incident in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman runs marathon during lockdown for mental health charity

Becca ran a marathon in 3 hours and 41 minutes for charity. Picture: Mind in Mid Herts

Remembering the teacher who dedicated her life to the pupils of Stevenage, Hitchin and Hatfield

Jean Young, sadly passed away at 83 in April. Picture: Kevin Orral

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield Athletic Football Club looking to give charity lift off to do more good work

The badge of Hatfield Athletic Football Club.

Road safety funds announced to help older drivers, schoolchildren and prevent speeding

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 15

Q23. Ryan Giggs is one of 28 footballers to accomplish what feat? Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Hospital surgeon from Welwyn gives insight into his work with coronavirus patients

Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Sunny Thusu has been working as a surgeon with coronavirus patients. Picture: Supplied

New rail timetable set to help maintain social distancing

A new timetable for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers is set for Sunday. Picture: Nick Gill
Drive 24