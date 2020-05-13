Hatfield Athletic Football Club looking to give charity lift off to do more good work

The badge of Hatfield Athletic Football Club. Archant

Hatfield Athletic Football Club are hoping to raise £500 for the Harrier Helpers Charity – and they are well on their way to doing so.

Chris Maloney, manager of the Herts Senior County League Division Three club, has challenged his players to run 5km in 25 minutes with a missed target resulting in £10 going to the charity.

He said: “We are also looking for anyone to help out and match the clubs donations to help out this absolute local gem of a charity that is strapped for cash and resources at this tough time.

“This is a local charity run by a group of volunteers that distributes meals, supplies, prescriptions and more to vulnerable people and those unable to leave isolation.

“This money will help them to continue to distribute these vital resources to those most in need.”

The charity is based out of the Harrier public house in South Hatfield and are accepting donations and distributing supplies not only around the town but also the surrounding villages.

To help go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/hatfield-athletic-harrier-helpers?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet and if you also do the run, remember to tag in @HatfieldAthFC on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.