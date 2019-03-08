Ultimate Football: Great start for Stevie Wonder against the champions

Got No Fans and The Mavericks in action at Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: PETER STERLING PHOTOGRAPHY ©Peter Sterling Photography

The first week of Ultimate Football’s summer season saw Premier League reigning champions Rag Rovers take on league new-boys Stevie Wonder.

And in an impressive debut for the promoted side, they won 2-1 thanks to goals from Jay Reed and Josh Jordan.

Dean Sadler had put Rovers in front

The Rock also won 2-1, this time against Smakosze St Albans. Dan Harper and Maz Taylor got the goals for the Rock with Pawet Brodziak replying for Saints.

In the Championship, Hedgehog won 3-1 against Ladzio. Tom Bundy and Tom Douglas scored in the first half but Ladzio pulled one back through George Harris.

However, James Ferguson ensured they would take the three points.

An attack-minded performance from both teams saw SD & Carlton Cole win 5-3 against FC Rangers Old Boys.

Mark Rogers scored a hat-trick for Old Boys but so did Kieran Pendrel-Smith for Carlton and a brace from James Brookes helped them to the victory.

In League One, Old & Pathetic beat Lightning Lizards 3-1 while Neverbee Athletic overcame Real Sons 3-2 thanks to a brace by Chris Jones and one from Jamie Ayres. Ryan Hennessey bagged a brace for Sons.

The final game of the night saw The Mavericks and Got No Fans draw 0-0.