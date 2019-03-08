Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ultimate Football: Great start for Stevie Wonder against the champions

PUBLISHED: 13:09 16 April 2019

Got No Fans and The Mavericks in action at Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: PETER STERLING PHOTOGRAPHY

Got No Fans and The Mavericks in action at Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: PETER STERLING PHOTOGRAPHY

©Peter Sterling Photography

The first week of Ultimate Football’s summer season saw Premier League reigning champions Rag Rovers take on league new-boys Stevie Wonder.

And in an impressive debut for the promoted side, they won 2-1 thanks to goals from Jay Reed and Josh Jordan.

Dean Sadler had put Rovers in front

The Rock also won 2-1, this time against Smakosze St Albans. Dan Harper and Maz Taylor got the goals for the Rock with Pawet Brodziak replying for Saints.

In the Championship, Hedgehog won 3-1 against Ladzio. Tom Bundy and Tom Douglas scored in the first half but Ladzio pulled one back through George Harris.

However, James Ferguson ensured they would take the three points.

An attack-minded performance from both teams saw SD & Carlton Cole win 5-3 against FC Rangers Old Boys.

Mark Rogers scored a hat-trick for Old Boys but so did Kieran Pendrel-Smith for Carlton and a brace from James Brookes helped them to the victory.

In League One, Old & Pathetic beat Lightning Lizards 3-1 while Neverbee Athletic overcame Real Sons 3-2 thanks to a brace by Chris Jones and one from Jamie Ayres. Ryan Hennessey bagged a brace for Sons.

The final game of the night saw The Mavericks and Got No Fans draw 0-0.

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Former Welwyn Garden City nurse aims at £20K in Apprentice-style property show

NSE Murray is hoping to win £20,000. Picture: supplied by Property Investors

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Former Welwyn Garden City nurse aims at £20K in Apprentice-style property show

NSE Murray is hoping to win £20,000. Picture: supplied by Property Investors

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

‘Mini Police’ in Potters Bar question drivers caught speeding past their school

Pupils at Paul Pope Catholic Primary School in Potters Bar school recently completed the Mini Police programme, which is being rolled-out across Hertfordshire. Picture: Herts police

Fight me or drop the belt - Billy Joe issues ultimatum to champion Gilberto Ramirez

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

Tom Sharples gets track season off to a good start for Welwyn Wheelers

Welwyn Wheelers' Tom Sharples began the South East Omnium Series with an impressive second place at Herne Hill in round one.

Welwyn Garden City goes green in town Environment Day

The event was enjoyed by all ages. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists