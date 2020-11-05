Potters Bar Town boss calls on authorities to plan football’s restart better

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary. Picture: PETER SHORT Archant

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O’Leary said he would much rather have continued playing but ultimately “everyone’s safety is more important than football”.

The Scholars’ Isthmian League competition, as well as all other leagues from step three of the non-league pyramid down, will go into a four-week suspension.

But while the boss accepts the stoppage is fair enough, he wants to see a far better thought process for the restart in December.

He said: “I don’t want it to stop. It is going to be difficult for this level of football to cope, not only to stop for four weeks but when we come back and have to ensure the boys are ready fitness wise.

“We’ve struggled with injuries because of the shortness of pre-season and the not knowing when we were going to start.

“I hope that is taken into consideration for when we restart the league. The boys can’t just be given a date for when we go back.

“That’s not viable. It has to be thought out.

“Ultimately though everyone’s safety is more important than football and we just have to get on with it.”