Herts Senior County League among the winners at the Herts FA Grassroots Football Awards

The County Ground in Letchworth Garden City, home to Hertfordshire FA. Picture: HERTFORDSHIRE FA Archant

The Herts Senior County League has been awarded the title of league of the year at the Hertfordshire FA’s Grassroots Football Awards and will now go on to be considered for national acclaim.

The step seven and down Saturday league, home to the likes of Hatfield Town, Hatfield United, Hatfield Athletic, Knebworth and Cuffley Seniors, was praised for the numbers of teams and players they provide competitive football to.

Speaking on Twitter when announcing the awards, Herts FA said: “Obtaining FA charter standard whilst also increasing participation within their league is great work.

“They continue to be innovative in the work they do.”

The awards recognise and celebrate the work of individuals and groups to instil the FA’s values and who make a positive difference in their club, league or community.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges drawn from across Hertfordshire football following nominations made by the public earlier this year.

The national awards will be decided by the FA.

Bedwell Rangers were named the club of the year while Daniel Bennett of Letchworth Garden City Eagles was the youth coach of the year.

St Albans City Youth lifted two awards, the project of the year and the we only do positive respect award, the latter claimed by coaches Charlie Boswell and Anthony Gosling, while Tring’s Thomas Hood was crowned the match official of the year.

Amanda Kirby of Chipperfield Corinthians took the volunteer of the year award and Alfie Dibble is the one to look out for as he was named the county’s rising star for the launch of Watford Athletic, a chartered standard club playing Sunday football.

Chief executive Karl Lingham said: “Our role at Herts FA is to support grassroots football and the thousands of volunteers who make up the game across our county.

“We are always full of admiration for those who give up their time for others, working hard to improve standards and increase opportunities in the game.

“To receive so many nominations shows the amount of great work being undertaken and we would like to thank all those involved in the grassroots game whose efforts make Hertfordshire a great place to play football.”