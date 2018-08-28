Time running out as funding campaign to save Potters Bar Town from relegation steps up a gear

Potters Bar Town celebrate in front of a record home crowd against Enfield Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

The New Year means Potters Bar Town Football Club’s fight to stave off the threat of relegation from the football authorities has moved up a gear.

Potters Bar Town need to add to the existing stand at the club's Pakex Stadium. Picture: Karyn Haddon Potters Bar Town need to add to the existing stand at the club's Pakex Stadium. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Parkfield-based club need to find £5,000 and build two stands providing seats and shelter for 200 people by the end of March.

Their promotion to the Bostik Premier League last season means they are playing at their highest-ever level, just three steps below the Football League.

They even set a new attendance record at the Pakex stadium with 504 watching their final game of 2018 against Enfield Town.

The campaign to raise the much-needed funds, dubbed Stand up the Bar, began late last year but Christmas meant any money-raising activities were hampered somewhat.

However, chairman Peter Waller has now set up a website for donations, big or small, and is praying people will help the small but friendly club.

He said: “Our greatest achievement in my 50 years with the club was gaining promotion.

“That is being threatened by the possibility of immediate relegation.

“This will have a devastating effect on the club, our players, supporters and the town.

“Today, as a community club, it is not just about football, we all contribute to the good health and comfort of those watching.

“We are doing everything to raise funds, but as time is so short, we need to ask for help.

“Please support us if you can and thank you.”

The Football Stadia Improvement Fund, who helped with the building of the new changing facilities and clubhouse and marked that with a video from the Premier League, will provide up to 70 per cent funding.

But the club, which is also home to six youth sides and whose ground is also used by the community, must pay their share too.

To support the club go to https://www.gofundme.com/save-potters-bar-town-from-relegation