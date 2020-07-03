Hatfield Town to use funding to benefit all of the town’s footballers

Hatfield Town are hoping to use funding to improve facilities on the playing fields behind Birchwood Leisure Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2016

Hatfield Town will put a grant from the FA to work on improving the equipment and facilities for all footballers in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The award, courtesy of the pitch perfect scheme run by the sport’s governing body in conjunction with the Premier League and the Football Foundation, will upgrade both the pitches at the club’s Birchwood Leisure Centre home and the put in new goal posts.

And the Stags’ chairman John Shearer believes the improvements will benefit nearly 200 players.

He said: “We had confirmation that more pitches would be put in at Birchwood to help our club grow and to give other clubs in the area the same opportunity and base to grow.

“The grant to purchase goals is such a relief to us and will really help with this year’s budget after a difficult time.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “We know the huge benefits playing regular football can have on individuals’ physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country.

“It’s therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding will support Hatfield Town to ensure more players within their local community can play football.

“Working with our partners we will be investing in over £1bn worth of local facilities across the country over the next decade.

“We believe we can transform lives and strengthen communities by unlocking the power of pitches and this is another project that brings us closer to that ultimate goal.”