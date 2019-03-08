Football round-up: Two from two for Hatfield Athletic in Herts Senior County League

Ben L'Honore scored twice in Hatfield Athletic's 6-1 win over Lemsford Reserves. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD Archant

Hatfield Athletic made it two wins from two in the Herts Senior County League Division Three with a thumping 6-1 win over Lemsford Reserves.

Daniel Harper put them on their way after four minutes and it was three at half-time after a brace from Ben L'Honore.

Three goals in the dying stages of the game, two for Jay Duguid and one for Aman Ghebru, mean Athletic are third in the fledgling table.

There was less success further up the divisions though.

Hatfield Town went down 3-0 at home to Oxhey Jets Reserves, Michael Vickers getting two, and goals from Charlie Pratt and Sam Nelson weren't enough as Knebworth lost 3-2 to Royston Town Reserves.

A Steven Lee goal sent Hatfield United to a 1-0 loss in Division One while in Division Two Lemsford were beaten 2-1 by Hertford Heath.

Town's Academy side did manage a 1-1 draw though at home to Bengeo Trinity.

Codicote meanwhile went crashing out of the FA Vase after a 4-0 defeat away to SSML Division One side New Salamis.