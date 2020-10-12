Good times continue to roll as Codicote, Hatfield United and Hatfield Athletic continue unbeaten starts

Abel Mudimu in action for Codicote. Archant

There was plenty to celebrate for three football clubs this weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Curtis Warner hit two as Hatfield United stayed unbeaten in Division One of the Herts Senior County League with victory at Old Parmiterians. Curtis Warner hit two as Hatfield United stayed unbeaten in Division One of the Herts Senior County League with victory at Old Parmiterians.

Codicote made it three wins out of three to stay top of Spartan South Midlands League Division Two while Hatfield United also stayed unbeaten with a third win from their opening five games of the Herts County Senior League Division One season.

The trio of successes was completed with Hatfield Athletic’s 4-2 win over Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves, a fourth straight success to put them top of HSCL Division Three.

Out of the first two wins it was Cod’s 4-3 victory at Aston Clinton that was the most dramatic.

They were trailing 3-1 inside 20 minutes to go before head coach James Tizzard went for broke with a triple substitution.

Codicote head coach James Tizzard. Codicote head coach James Tizzard.

It paid instant dividends with a high ball forward allowing Louis Mitchell to skip past the goalkeeper and casually slot home.

And they thought the comeback was complete with three minutes remaining.

With one of the three replacements, Sean Mboto, taking full control of the midfield, Codicote levelled thanks to Abel Mudimu but there was still more to come.

With 90 minutes on the clock a superb through ball to Luke Bennett put him one on one with the keeper and he made no mistake to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Darren O'Brien in action for Hatfield United. Darren O'Brien in action for Hatfield United.

It was a hugely creditable effort as many teams would have thrown in the towel or settled for a point.

They had been outplayed in the first-half and only the woodwork plus the heroics of goalkeeper Bradley Heaps kept it a 1-0 by half-time.

They conceded a second after the restart and although Jordan Leech-Levy had pulled one back, a third Aston goal came just minutes later.

The manner of the win as well as the travelling support, including one young supporter behind the goal, drew praise from the home side’s chairman, claiming the young fan “sang his heart out throughout” and “must go down for two assists”.

In contrast Hatfield United’s success, 3-0 away to Old Parmiterians, was far more straight-forward.

Such is the strength of the squad these days that enforced changes in goal and at the back had no effect as United cruised to the three points.

Igli Kojku had gone close when Dale Stewart and man of the match Darren O’Brien combined down the left for the latter to deliver a pinpoint cross to Curtis Warner, with the finish blasted back across the keeper and into the far corner.

That was on 20 minutes and five minutes later it was two, Mike Alderman’s unfamiliar centre back role proved no barrier as he burst forward and after cutting back inside, he hit a curling left-foot shot into the top corner for his first goal for the club.

Warner fired wide and Charlie Lloyd hit the post before the victory was secured for certain on 65 minutes.

A brilliant cross-field pass from James Upson found the feet of Warner on the left of the area and although his first-time shot was saved by the keeper, he slammed in the rebound.

Elsewhere Hatfield Town lost 3-0 in the Premier Division to leaders Royston Town Res but their own U23 side beat Evergreen Res 4-2 in the Cecil Hudson Cup.