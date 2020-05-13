Five players who may be on Welwyn Garden City’s radar this summer

Colney Heath V Tring Athletic - Jon Clements in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

There may not be any official news on when or if next season can start, but thoughts of non-league clubs are still slowly turning to next year. Welwyn Hatfield Times sports reporter Neil Metcalfe is no different and he has come up with five names who he thinks Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton either will or should look at this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton has admitted he is not thinkin gabout next season just yet. Picture: DANNY LOO Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton has admitted he is not thinkin gabout next season just yet. Picture: DANNY LOO

City boss Nick Ironton has been clear on each occasion I’ve spoken to him during the lockdown, including the most recent call on Monday – he’s not even thinking about next season just yet.

That’s a totally understandable and fair stance to take. No decision on if and when a new season can start has been made and there’s no idea of the financial impact on the clubs, and therefore by logical extension the playing budget each club will have available.

There is even a school of thought that says we may not see non-league football until 2021.

But unlike some other managers and teams, Ironton has another reason not to be considering his squad for another attempt on the Southern League Division One Central play-offs.

That is the fact that he doesn’t actually have to do much tinkering. What he has currently, if he can keep them together, will be good enough to be there or thereabouts again.

Welwyn Garden City FC enjoyed a good season in the Southern League Division One Central. Picture: DANNY LOO Welwyn Garden City FC enjoyed a good season in the Southern League Division One Central. Picture: DANNY LOO

But any club has to have a small injection of fresh talent if they are to avoid standing still and WGC are no different.

The new development side may also influence his thinking so these would be five players that I might consider:

1. Jon Clements (Colney Heath)

A familiar face at Herns Lane and a known favourite of Ironton. Whether he can be persuaded to move from the Magpies, who were favourites to lift the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division crown when the season was suspended, will be the hardest part of any negotiation.

Jon Clements in his time with WGC. Picture: KARYN HADDON Jon Clements in his time with WGC. Picture: KARYN HADDON

But 32 goals last term prove he has lost none of his instinct in front of the net.

May also feel he has a point to prove in the Southern League at City.

2. Danny Webb (Leighton Town)

It takes an in-form player to beat Jon Clements to the SSML Premier Division golden boot but Webb was just that player last time out.

Potton United V Biggleswade FC - Danny Webb in action for Potton United. Picture: Karyn Haddon Potton United V Biggleswade FC - Danny Webb in action for Potton United. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He bagged a total of 35 goals in 44 appearances and was invaluable as the Reds made it all the way to the FA Vase quarter-final.

And the added bonus with him is he can also operate in an attacking midfield role as well as that of striker.

That versatility would make him a definite candidate for signing.

3. James Ewington (Beaconsfield Town)

Harpenden Town FC V Stotfold - James Ewington in action for Harpenden Town FC. Picture : Karyn Haddon. Harpenden Town FC V Stotfold - James Ewington in action for Harpenden Town FC. Picture : Karyn Haddon.

Had a tumultuous year where he bounced around from club to club. Eventually landed at Holloways Park in the Southern League Premier South in January and scored on his debut for the Rams against Hayes & Yeading United.

Striker was a position where Welwyn struggled last year but there would be no doubt about the quality you would get with this former Citizen.

4. Dwayne Duncan (Hanwell Town)

Was always a favourite of mine when he played at Harpenden Town. A very classy centre-half, he also has an edge to him.

Dwayne Duncan, then of Harpenden Town, battles with WGC's former defender Yasin Boodhoo. Picture: KEVIN LINES Dwayne Duncan, then of Harpenden Town, battles with WGC's former defender Yasin Boodhoo. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Would complement the current back four nicely and has experience at this level having been part of the Geordies’ squad who were closing in on promotion from Isthmian League Division One South Central before the season was declared null and void.

5. Alie Bangura (Biggleswade United)

Not the former Watford player with whom he shares a name but he was part of the FC Broxbourne Borough side that reached the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup in 2017 before bowing out to Aston Villa.

That run earned him a trial at clubs such as Sheffield Wednesday and although nothing came of them has proven this season after dropping down to Biggleswade United in the SSML Premier Division, his talent and temperament is more than suited to the senior game.

Only made five appearances, four of them as a member of the starting line-up, and yet still hit the back of the net six times.

An exciting player who will no doubt be moving up the pyramid fairly soon.

There is no reason why that first step on that journey shouldn’t be with Welwyn Garden City.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.