First senior goal for Brodie Carrington as Welwyn Garden City win away again

Brodie Carrington scored his first league goal for Welwyn Garden City at Kempston. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Brodie Carrington's first league goal for Welwyn Garden City capped a 3-0 success at Kempston Rovers and yet another superb away day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toby Cleaver got the first for WGC at Kempston. Picture: TGS PHOTO Toby Cleaver got the first for WGC at Kempston. Picture: TGS PHOTO

It was their third success from three attempts away from their Herns Lane base and was thoroughly deserved.

Toby Cleaver had put them ahead on the stroke of half-time and George Ironton added number two before the Citizens home-grown youngster pounced two minutes from time.

Suspended manager Nick Ironton, who had to watch the game from the stands as he began a two match ban, was without keeper Ryan Schmid and striker Eusebio Da Silva through injury.

Charlie Jones was drafted in between the posts while striker Elliot Bailey, who re-joined the club in midweek after a spell at Hertford, was included on the bench.

The game started as it would continue with Welwyn creating plenty of chances.

Romelle Alomenu and Carl Mensah both had chances blocked and Cleaver took the ball too wide after being put through by Callum Stead.

The big striker and Ironton were particularly profligate and Kempston almost helped them with full-back Finlay Brennan almost volleyed the ball into his own goal.

But the pressure finally told after Jesse Walklin sent Stead away.

The tricky winger found Ironton and when his shot ran loose off keeper Carl Knox, Cleaver swept in the rebound.

Carrington replaced Alomenu immediately after the interval and teenager was straight into the action with a left-wing run and cross that found its way to Dave Keenleyside.

However, the skipper couldn't find the target.

But a second wasn't long in coming. A good interception and through ball by Jack Bradshaw set Stead on his way and this time when he found Ironton, the midfielder made no mistake.

Both sides rang the changes, Bailey replacing Cleaver on the hour and Gerardo Smaldone coming on for Walklin for the final 15 minutes.

And Carrington's memorable moment arrived two minutes from time, pouncing after his initial effort was blocked.

The result lifts WGC into fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table.