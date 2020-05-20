Advanced search

Memorable Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League debut season as FC Town clinch the treble

PUBLISHED: 11:27 22 May 2020

FC Town won three trophies in their debut season in the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League, including the Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup.

FC Town won three trophies in their debut season in the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League, including the Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup.

Archant

As first seasons go FC Town’s debut in the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League was pretty memorable.

FC Town celebrate winning the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League Memorial Cup, the second of three trophies they claimed in the 2011-2012 season.FC Town celebrate winning the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League Memorial Cup, the second of three trophies they claimed in the 2011-2012 season.

Making their bow in 2011 they stormed to the treble, the icing on the cake being a 3-2 success over AC Hertford in the final of the Herts County Intermediate Cup.

Jay Welsh bagged himself two goals on the big day with Darren Stewart getting the other.

It had been a topsy-turvy final with Town racing into a 2-0 half-time lead before being pegged back to 2-2.

However, with five minutes remaining man of the match Jack Earnshaw was hauled down on the edge of the area and Welsh nodded in the resulting free-kick at the back post.

FC Town win the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League Memorial Cup in 2012.FC Town win the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League Memorial Cup in 2012.

The victory was also manager Nigel Upson’s second success in the competition having also lifted the trophy with De Havilland.

They entered another three cup competitions, winning another and reaching at the least the semi-finals in the others.

They exited the Presidents’ Cup in the last four, losing to Premier Division champions North Mymms, and lost in the League Cup final to Renz Rangers.

The second trophy though came in the familiar surroundings of Birchwood when they stormed to victory in the Memorial Cup against Green Patrol, 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Two saves in the shootout from Sean Sawyer, who had only picked up the gloves in the second half when regular keeper Luke Crane departed with an ankle injury, made him the hero and it was left to Bruce Tahon to clinch the trophy in sudden-death.

That came just one week prior to their county triumph.

The league provided the third honour in an incredible season and they did it in style, going the whole year unbeaten with 12 wins and two draw in their 14 games.

They scored 53 goals in those matches, part of 117 in total across 34 games in all competitions, and conceded just seven too.

Darryl Stewart top-scored with 17 goals and Steve Miller and DJ Broux managed 15 and 10 respectively, part of 20 different goalscorers throughout the year.

Got other sporting memories to share? Email us at sport@whtimes.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping area

Police were called to Hazel Grove in Hatfield near Hilltop shopping area. Picture: Google Street View.

Memorable Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League debut season as FC Town clinch the treble

FC Town won three trophies in their debut season in the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League, including the Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Trust launches round-the-clock support for Herts residents

Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is launching a new NHS 111 service. Picture: HPFT

Police search for three suspects following Potters Bar stabbing

A man was carried by an air ambulance after reports of stabbing on Chace Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

This is the biggest challenge the Welwyn Hatfield Times has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is asking for your support during the coronavirus crisis.
Drive 24