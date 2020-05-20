Memorable Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League debut season as FC Town clinch the treble

FC Town won three trophies in their debut season in the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League, including the Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup. Archant

As first seasons go FC Town’s debut in the Welwyn Hatfield Sunday League was pretty memorable.

Making their bow in 2011 they stormed to the treble, the icing on the cake being a 3-2 success over AC Hertford in the final of the Herts County Intermediate Cup.

Jay Welsh bagged himself two goals on the big day with Darren Stewart getting the other.

It had been a topsy-turvy final with Town racing into a 2-0 half-time lead before being pegged back to 2-2.

However, with five minutes remaining man of the match Jack Earnshaw was hauled down on the edge of the area and Welsh nodded in the resulting free-kick at the back post.

The victory was also manager Nigel Upson’s second success in the competition having also lifted the trophy with De Havilland.

They entered another three cup competitions, winning another and reaching at the least the semi-finals in the others.

They exited the Presidents’ Cup in the last four, losing to Premier Division champions North Mymms, and lost in the League Cup final to Renz Rangers.

The second trophy though came in the familiar surroundings of Birchwood when they stormed to victory in the Memorial Cup against Green Patrol, 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Two saves in the shootout from Sean Sawyer, who had only picked up the gloves in the second half when regular keeper Luke Crane departed with an ankle injury, made him the hero and it was left to Bruce Tahon to clinch the trophy in sudden-death.

That came just one week prior to their county triumph.

The league provided the third honour in an incredible season and they did it in style, going the whole year unbeaten with 12 wins and two draw in their 14 games.

They scored 53 goals in those matches, part of 117 in total across 34 games in all competitions, and conceded just seven too.

Darryl Stewart top-scored with 17 goals and Steve Miller and DJ Broux managed 15 and 10 respectively, part of 20 different goalscorers throughout the year.

